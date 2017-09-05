Swinney on Auburn: 'We like playing these types of games'

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that the Saturday’s game against Auburn would almost be like another season opener for his Tigers.

The actual season opener came last weekend when the Tigers rolled over Kent State 56-3. The upcoming game against Auburn is expected to look a lot different.

Swinney said Clemson did not perform very well in their 2016 game against Auburn.

"We didn’t play very well in this game last year, offensively especially,” Swinney said.

However, Swinney said the Saturday game will offer some important learning opportunities for the season ahead.

"We like playing these types of games,” the coach said. “You kind of see where you are. Whether you win or lose, you'll find out more about your team."

Swinney spoke highly of Auburn’s quarterback. He also said Kelly Bryant would be the lead quarterback for the Tigers unless a situation arises where another player needs to go in.

The coach said he has four strong running backs who could potentially all start.

The Clemson Tigers will host the Auburn Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN at 7 p.m.

Swinney admitted he's looking forward to the first night home game.

"There is something special when the lights are on, and there's a full day of enjoyment in Clemson."

Both teams are 1-0 heading into Saturday's game.

