Police: Multiple shots fired into Spartanburg home

According to police, multiple shots were fired into a Spartanburg home Monday night.

Police stated that the incident occurred on Carolyn Drive. According to the incident report, officers found multiple assault rifle shell casings on the road in front of the house.

The report stated that officers also found multiple bullet holes in the front of the home and on the porch. Officers stated that one of the bullets entered the home through the front wall and traveled across the room to enter the kitchen.

According to the incident report, two children live at the residence, but were not present at the time of the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No suspects have been identified in the case.

