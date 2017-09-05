Police: Man maced loss prevention officer trying to stop shoplifter in Spartanburg

According to Spartanburg police, a man and woman were arrested after a shoplifting incident in which a loss prevention officer was sprayed with mace.

The incident occurred at the Belk store at Westgate Mall on Monday. Kelsey King, 20, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, while 22-year-old Ryan Coffey was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the third degree.

According to the incident report, the Belk loss prevention officer stopped King after noticing she was shoplifting. Coffey maced the loss prevention officer after he saw the officer pull on King's arm and , according to the incident report, Coffey was unaware the victim was a loss prevention officer and thought a stranger was grabbing King.

Officers stated that King had fled the scene before they arrived, but were able to get her to return to the store. The report stated that King admitted to hiding stolen items in a mall bathroom.

Officers transported King and Coffey to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Both King and Coffey have been released from custody.

