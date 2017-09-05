Towels needed for Greenville Humane Society - FOX Carolina 21

Towels needed for Greenville Humane Society

Posted: Updated:
Bare shelves at the Greenville Humane Society (Source: Humane Society) Bare shelves at the Greenville Humane Society (Source: Humane Society)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Humane Society said its towel shelves are completely bare.

The animal shelter uses large bath towels for animals recovering from surgery after spaying or neutering.

Spokesperson Kim Pitman said any donations of gently-used or new towels would be greatly appreciated. They can be dropped off during normal business hours in the green bin out front of the shelter on Airport Road.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.