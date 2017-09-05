Towels needed for Greenville Humane Society

The Greenville Humane Society said its towel shelves are completely bare.

The animal shelter uses large bath towels for animals recovering from surgery after spaying or neutering.

Spokesperson Kim Pitman said any donations of gently-used or new towels would be greatly appreciated. They can be dropped off during normal business hours in the green bin out front of the shelter on Airport Road.

