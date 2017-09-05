Clemson moves to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

Multiple fire crews are working to identify hot spots after a heavily-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol have charged a teen driver after she was accused of driving the wrong way on I-385 and striking another car, killing a 72-year-old woman, on September 1.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.More >
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Spark Spaces give people access to emerging technology, tools, craft materials and the resources they need to make crafts and creative projects at the library, according to officials at Spartanburg County Public Libraries.More >
The community gathered on Labor Day to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a memorial race at the Travelers Rest Speedway.More >
Multiple fire units battled a well-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville on Monday.More >
Residents are gathering for fun and family at the Upper South Carolina State Fair in Easley.More >
The fourth annual Bacon Labor Day event took place in Travelers Rest on Sunday and Monday.More >
