Pickens man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

A Pickens man was sentenced on one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree.

Joseph Campbell Williams II, 45, was sentenced to 30 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree. Williams was also sentenced to 10 consecutive years on the criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree charge. He will serve the 10 years after his first sentence is complete.

Evidence brought forward at the trial established that Williams repeatedly forced a child under age 11 to partake in sexual acts with him. The abuse lasted until the victim was 13.

Williams will have to serve 85 percent of his sentences before he is eligible for parole.

