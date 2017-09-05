Cat 5 Irma threatens, while a few storms rumble locally

Irma threatens the Leeward Islands then will make a move toward Florida, while close to home we’ll be looking at a storm threat into Wednesday. Cooler weather arrives late week and into the weekend.

Irma is a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds at 185 sustained near the center as it approaches islands like Antigua and St. Martin. It will move through the Bahamas through Thursday, then we should have a better idea of when it will make the northward turn. Most models take it north near Florida, but whether it moves along the east coast of Florida, through the middle or along the west coast is to be seen at this point.

Irma would likely impact Florida between Saturday-Sunday, then push north Monday toward the Carolinas. Torrential rain and very strong wing will be possible for early week in our area, and most of the computer models do show a good bit of rain affecting us. We’ll fine tune the timing and intensity forecast as we get closer, but we all need to be ready for some windy, rainy weather starting early next week.

For the short term, expect scattered showers and t-storms into this evening, then they will taper off overnight. Wednesday will bring some morning showers, then isolated PM storms.

Thursday through Sunday look GORGEOUS around here. Highs will be in the 70s for most areas with low humidity and clear skies! Overnight lows will cool into the 50s through Saturday night, then slowly warm up as moisture increases from the south. Rain from Irma could arrive toward late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.