Cat 5 Irma threatens, while showers linger locally

Irma threatens the Leeward Islands then will make a move toward Florida, while close to home we’ll be looking at a storm threat into Wednesday. Cooler weather arrives late week and into the weekend.

Expect a rainy start to the day with area-wide showers and a few rumbles of thunder, so plan for your morning commute to be a little longer and wetter than usual.

Showers will begin to wrap up by midday in the mountains and later this afternoon in the Upstate with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Cooler and drier air behind the rain-inducing cold front will usher in a quieter weather pattern for a while with overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s and highs in the lower 70s in the mountains to upper 70s in the Upstate.

That will last until Monday when heavy rain moves in from Hurricane Irma, which still has lots of uncertainty in its track. It still looks like it will hit south Florida Saturday night into Sunday, but the question of when it will turn north remains.

This morning’s model runs indicate a jog up the east coast of Florida, Georgia & the Carolinas and eventually moving inland by early next week.

This is a little different than what yesterday’s models were showing, so folks across the ENTIRE region need to continue to monitor future forecasts in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Jose in the eastern Atlantic will become a hurricane at some point in the next few days but should not pose any threat to land while Tropical Depression 13 spins over the southern Gulf of Mexico.

It will likely become Tropical Storm Katia at some point in the next couple days but should also not pose a threat to the U.S.

