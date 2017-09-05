Deputies: Fugitive wanted out of NC arrested in Oconee Co.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a wanted suspect is in custody after a disturbance on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Jasmine Lane where they met with 21-year-old Anthony Warren Dawson Jr.

An information check revealed Dawson was wanted out of North Carolina by probation and parole officials. He was placed under arrested and denied bond on a fugitive from justice charge.

He is awaiting extradition. Deputies said a hold has also been placed on him by officials in Virginia.

