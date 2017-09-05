Crews stop gas leak in downtown Asheville - FOX Carolina 21

Crews stop gas leak in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Fire Department said authorities were on scene of a gas leak on Tuesday.

The gas leak occurred on Patton Avenue, which was shut down between Haywood Street and Pearl Street.

Just after 3 p.m., firefighters said the leak was stopped by clamping the line.

