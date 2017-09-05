Deputies: Man charged with rape after sex assault investigation in Cherokee Co.

On Monday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office announced they arrested a man for sexual assault.

According to deputies, Jerry Lee Hobbs, 47, was arrested after they received a report of sexual assault in which he was the suspect.

Deputies stated that they conducted an investigation that established enough information for them to obtain a warrant for Hobbs' arrest. He was charged with forcible rape.

Hobbs is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center under a secured bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.