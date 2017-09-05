Deputies: Man charged with rape after sex assault investigation - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged with rape after sex assault investigation in Cherokee Co.

Posted: Updated:
Jerry Lee Hobbs (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center). Jerry Lee Hobbs (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center).
MURPHY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

On Monday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office announced they arrested a man for sexual assault.

According to deputies, Jerry Lee Hobbs, 47, was arrested after they received a report of sexual assault in which he was the suspect.

Deputies stated that they conducted an investigation that established enough information for them to obtain a warrant for Hobbs' arrest. He was charged with forcible rape. 

Hobbs is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center under a secured bond. 

