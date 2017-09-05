SCDOT gears up for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said as Hurricane Irma moves closer to the U.S., its employees are gearing up for possible impacts in the state.

SCDOT said crews in all the state's counties are inspecting equipment and inventorying supplies. Barricades, cones and replacement traffic signals could be needed if coastal counties have to set up lane reversals during evacuations.

According to SCDOT, all 46 counties in South Carolina have a 10-day fuel supply for equipment and vehicles.

Crews are also working to monitor roads which are prone to flooding and have generators in place to provide emergency power to facilities like traffic management centers. The agency is working to monitor interstate traffic as residents in Georgia and Florida may travel north if Hurricane Irma tracks toward them.

“These are the normal processes we would begin should any emergency arise," said SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin. "SCDOT wants to be prepared as much as possible, particularly when conditions could change rapidly. We have to expect the unexpected."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.