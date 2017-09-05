Police: Suspect arrested after attempted burglary, man attacked with sharp object

The Greer Police Department said a man is facing charges after an attempted burglary on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Autry Road around 6 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a victim with scratches and a small amount of blood on his arm and abdomen.

According to the incident report, the victim told officers he he heard a loud noise outside the home and saw 51-year-old Joseph Carter at the window with a sharp object.

Officers said when Carter tried to remove the object from the window, it broke. Carter and the victim were involved in a struggle, at which time the victim was injured with the sharp object, according to the report.

Officers said children were home at the time of the incident.

Carter was arrested nearby and charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault and battery.

