Police: Suspect arrested after attempted burglary, man attacked - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect arrested after attempted burglary, man attacked with sharp object

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Carter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Joseph Carter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greer Police Department said a man is facing charges after an attempted burglary on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Autry Road around 6 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a victim with scratches and a small amount of blood on his arm and abdomen.

According to the incident report, the victim told officers he he heard a loud noise outside the home and saw 51-year-old Joseph Carter at the window with a sharp object.

Officers said when Carter tried to remove the object from the window, it broke. Carter and the victim were involved in a struggle, at which time the victim was injured with the sharp object, according to the report.

Officers said children were home at the time of the incident.

Carter was arrested nearby and charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault and battery.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.