Spartanburg firefighters on scene of reported structure fire - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg firefighters on scene of reported structure fire

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg City Fire Department confirmed firefighters were on scene of a fire reported on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported on Prospect Avenue just after 4:45 p.m.

A FOX Carolina crew is en route for more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.