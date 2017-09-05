Simpsonville PD: Rumors of attempted kidnapping at Walmart discovered to be invasion of personal space

Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department say posts circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping at Walmart turned out to be false.

Officers say rumors were circulating on social media that an attempted kidnapping took place at the Walmart on Grandview Drive on Friday. However, when officers arrived on scene to investigative they discovered a different scenario.

Police responded to a call on Friday regarding a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old child. They say the suspect was quickly identified and located when they arrived on scene.

After an investigation, review of surveillance footage and interviews with the complainant, witnesses and suspect, police determined the suspect had no intent to kidnap or assault the child. They said it appears the suspect invaded the personal space of the victim and complainant, but there was no criminal intent on behalf of the suspect.

“Other reports on social media of attempted kidnappings at this location are unsubstantiated,” police said. “We remind the public to respect other individual’s personal space especially in regards to children.”

