Ordinance passes to authorize sale of old Berea Elementary School property to charter school

An ordinance to authorize the sale of the old Berea Elementary School property in Greenville County was passed during the Greenville County Council meeting Tuesday evening.

Per the passed ordinance, Greenville County leaders will sell the property to Campbell Young Leaders on behalf of Legacy Charter School for $400,000.

Campbell Young Leaders is a South Carolina non-profit corporation.

Here is the passed ordinance:

Previous coverage:

Greenville Co. council vote to reconsider selling old Berea Elementary School restored to third reading

