Upstate hardware stores already getting calls about batteries, flashlights in preparation for Hurricane Irma

Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department say posts circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping at Walmart turned out to be false.More >
The Oconee County coroner said the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Hartwell Monday morning has been classified a suicide.More >
A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.More >
Multiple fire crews are working to identify hot spots after a heavily-involved house fire in the Creekwood Subdivision in Simpsonville.More >
Hurricane Irma, a category 5 hurricane, is forecast to maintain major hurricane status into the coming weekend.More >
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol have charged a teen driver after she was accused of driving the wrong way on I-385 and striking another car, killing a 72-year-old woman, on September 1.More >
A Laurens County rancher said he was inspired to jump in his truck and help victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.More >
Arrive on time or pay a fine. That’s the new policy at one Utah high school, and it’s not sitting well with some parents.More >
According to Spartanburg police, a man and woman were arrested after a shoplifting incident in which a loss prevention officer was sprayed with mace.More >
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
