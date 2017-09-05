Volunteers return from Texas after lending aid

When Eddie Rigney of Laurens County saw the images coming out of Texas after hurricane Harvey hit, he wanted to help affected people.

“This is the United States,” said Rigney. “These are our neighbors and our brothers and you want to reach out to them.

Rigney decided to take matters into his own hands. He went around his community of Cold Point collecting donations.

"I got $10, $20, $30 from a lot of people in the community to pay for fuel,’ explained Rigney. “I borrowed a boat and shot straight down to Houston."

When he got near the city, local law enforcement told Rigney to head to Lumberton instead.

"I ended up in a town just like this,” explained Rigney. “Everybody knows everybody and I was working with local sheriffs, police and fire departments. They knew who they were so it wasn't like a regular call they would go on. They were looking for family members. They were looking for friends."

Like Rigney, game wardens from South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources traveled to Texas last week. Lt. D.J. Riley spoke over the phone as he and 18 other wardens with DNR drove back to South Carolina.

"Officers patrolled with boats and if anyone wanted to leave as the water was rising of course we would take them out. if they needed food or water,” said Lt. Riley. “Whatever we had, we would pass along to them."

On their way back they prayed with a restaurant manager in Louisiana.

"She said 'we would just like to pray for you' and they did! It's very moving,” explained Riley.

Rigney says there is still plenty of help needed back in the Lone Star State.

“They've got nothing,” explained Rigney. “They need clothes, they need shoes, socks, baby food and formula."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.