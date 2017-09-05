Greenville Vigil: Hundreds gather outside Peace Center following DACA announcement

Hundreds of "DREAMers" gathered outside the Peace Center Monday evening to express their concern following the Trump Administration's announcement in regards to DACA.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA, or the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, created under the Obama administration will be rescinded. President Donald Trump is urging Congress to act and giving them six months to preserve the legislation.

"This does not mean they're bad people, or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way, it means we are properly enforcing our laws as congress has passed them," Sessions said.

In the wake of the announcement, "dreamers" from Ground Up Greenville and others simply from the Upstate shared their own stories about how this conversation directly impacts them and their family members.

"I need Social Security, I have scholarships I'm thankful I have a full ride at Furman, but all of it could go away if immediate action is done by the president," Dina Estrada said.

Senator Lindsay Graham explained Tuesday afternoon, the fate of those brought to the United States before 2007 now lies in Congress' hands. Graham continues to urge them to pass the "Dream Act." The act is a bi-partisan plan that would allow young immigrants who grew up in the US to earn lawful residence and eventually citizenship.

"We don't think they should put these young peoples lives on the line for a bill that hopefully there would be comprehensive immigration plan, but right now that's something that's very iffy to get through," Ground Up leader Will McCorkle said.

