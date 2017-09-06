Duke Energy working to replace utility pole in Taylors, restore outages in Greenville, Spartanburg counties

Duke Energy crews are working to replace a utility pole that was knocked down early Wednesday morning and left some people without power along Rutherford Road in Taylors.

The outages were first reported around 1:40 a.m.

Troopers reported a collision along Rutherford Road near the downed utility pole.

Rutherford Road was initially closed between Mill Street and Artillery Street after the accident, but the road reopened around 4:30 a.m.

A few traffic lights are out in the area. Intersections with non-functioning traffic lights should be used as four-way stops.

Overall, Duke Energy was reporting around 200 outages in Greenville County as of 4:15 a.m. and estimated at 10 a.m. restoration time.

Spartanburg County was experiencing around 220 outages with an expected restoration by 2 p.m.

Check outage statuses using Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map.

MORE NEWS - Family of 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting speaks out for first time since her death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.