Duke Energy working to replace utility pole in Taylors, restore outages in Greenville, Spartanburg counties

Crews work to replace downed pole on Rutherford Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 6, 2017) Crews work to replace downed pole on Rutherford Rd (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 6, 2017)
TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy crews are working to replace a utility pole that was knocked down early Wednesday morning and left some people without power along Rutherford Road in Taylors.

The outages were first reported around 1:40 a.m.

Troopers reported a collision along Rutherford Road near the downed utility pole.

Rutherford Road was initially closed between Mill Street and Artillery Street after the accident, but the road reopened around 4:30 a.m.

A few traffic lights are out in the area. Intersections with non-functioning traffic lights should be used as four-way stops.

Overall, Duke Energy was reporting around 200 outages in Greenville County as of 4:15 a.m. and estimated at 10 a.m. restoration time.

Spartanburg County was experiencing around 220 outages with an expected restoration by 2 p.m.

Check outage statuses using Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map.

