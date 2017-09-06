Upstate Fuddruckers locations to donate portion of Wednesday sal - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Fuddruckers locations to donate portion of Wednesday sales to Harvey victims

A burger and fries from Fuddruckers (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/ EmerandSam) A burger and fries from Fuddruckers (Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons/ EmerandSam)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Four Upstate Fuddruckers restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of all sales on Wednesday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to a news release, the restaurants in Greenville, Taylors, Spartanburg, Duncan, and Anderson will donate ten percent of net sales made on Wednesday.

The restaurant chain has a special connection to Texas, where the first location opened. Fuddruckers said its corporate headquarters is in Houston, TX and has 27 locations in areas impacted by Harvey.

The following restaurants are participating.

  • 1509 John B White Sr. Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301
  • 1515 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334
  • 6100 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687
  • 1147 Woodruff Rd. Greenville, SC 29607
  • 100 Destination Blvd. Anderson, SC 29621

The restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

