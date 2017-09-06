Upstate Fuddruckers locations to donate portion of Wednesday sales to Harvey victims

Four Upstate Fuddruckers restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of all sales on Wednesday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to a news release, the restaurants in Greenville, Taylors, Spartanburg, Duncan, and Anderson will donate ten percent of net sales made on Wednesday.

to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The restaurant chain has a special connection to Texas, where the first location opened. Fuddruckers said its corporate headquarters is in Houston, TX and has 27 locations in areas impacted by Harvey.

The following restaurants are participating.

1509 John B White Sr. Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29301

1515 E. Main St. Duncan, SC 29334

6100 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687

1147 Woodruff Rd. Greenville, SC 29607

100 Destination Blvd. Anderson, SC 29621

The restaurants are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.