Salsarita's Boiling Springs location grand opening to feature taco eating contest

The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >
Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department say posts circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping at Walmart turned out to be false.More >
A man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a 16-year-old Travelers Rest High School student in 2016.More >
Hardware stores across the Upstate say emergency supplies are starting to fly off the shelves in preparation of Hurricane Irma.More >
Irma threatens the Leeward Islands then will make a move toward Florida, while close to home we’ll be looking at a storm threat into Wednesday. Cooler weather arrives late week and into the weekend.More >
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Anderson County Monday afternoon.More >
According to Spartanburg police, a man and woman were arrested after a shoplifting incident in which a loss prevention officer was sprayed with mace.More >
A Laurens County rancher said he was inspired to jump in his truck and help victims of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast.More >
Residents in Laurens County School District 55 overwhelmingly voted no on Tuesday to a bond referendum that would have issued up to $109 million in bonds for the construction of a new high school.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
