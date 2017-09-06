Salsarita's Boiling Springs location grand opening to feature taco eating contest

Salsarita’s will celebrate the grand opening of its Boiling Springs restaurant with prizes, a taco eating contest, a fundraiser, and other events, the Charlotte-based restaurant chain said.

The new Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill is open at 3074 Boiling Springs Highway. The restaurant opened in late July, but officials said the grand opening celebration will take place on Wednesday.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

A prize wheel will be available for customers to “spin to win” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Boiling Springs Fire and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department will compete in a taco eating contest starting at 3:30 p.m.

Salsarita's menu includes house-made salsas, burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads.

The Boiling Springs location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The 2,500 sq. ft. location seats 75 and features an outdoor patio.

