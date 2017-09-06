Governor: SC evacuation order to be issued Saturday morning as Irma approaches

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.

The hurricane's track remains uncertain, but category 5 Irma is taking aim at the East Coast. The latest forecast models released at 5 a.m. Wednesday show the storm heading toward the South Carolina coast and making landfall somewhere near the Georgia border Monday night as a category 2 storm.

LATEST: Carolina coast in Irma's path

“The state of emergency allows one of the best, most experienced emergency response teams in the entire world to begin organizing response efforts,” McMaster said. “South Carolina is fortunate to have time to allow us to prepare for Hurricane Irma’s potential landfall, and it is important that families and individuals in vulnerable areas use that time to review safety plans in case they are needed.”

People in vulnerable areas are encouraged to familiarize themselves with personal safety plans and evacuation routes.

The South Carolina Attorney General also announced price-gouging laws were in effect, preventing scammers from taking advantage of the emergency situation.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Irma could make landfall in South Carolina, our people have already started making preparations. We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” Alan Wilson said.

In a press conference on Thursday, McMaster said lane reversals would begin on I-26 from Charleston to Columbia beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. He expects to issue an evacuation order for the coastline at the same time.

South Carolina will not run out of the gas, according to McMaster. The governor stated to be prepared for temporary shortages, but that gas stations will not run out of gas.

Beginning Thursday at 2 p.m., healthcare facilities along the coast will be evacuated.

McMaster is expected to make a decision Friday on if any government officers and/or schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Emergency officials said they are conducting preparations for a category 4 hurricane, although Irma is expected to weaken before it reaches the Carolinas.

Below are a list of tips from SC Emergency Management on how to prepare before a hurricane:

Have a hurricane plan and ensure everyone in the household knows the plan.

Know your evacuation route.

Have an emergency supplies kit prepared, to include at least: three days' drinking water (two quarts per person per day); non-perishable food; flashlight with extra batteries; portable battery-operated radio; first-aid kit; non-electric can opener; essential medicines; cash and credit cards.

Make arrangements for pets. Pets are not allowed in official shelters.

Protect your home by covering windows with permanent shutters, plywood panels or other shielding materials. Bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, that may become a hazard during high winds.

Install straps or additional clips to securely fasten your roof to the frame structure. This will reduce roof damage.

Be sure trees and shrubs around your home are well-trimmed.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Determine how and where to secure your boat.

Fuel up and service family vehicles.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.