Deputies: Greer man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a m - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Greer man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge

Posted: Updated:
Terry Louis Hudson. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center). Terry Louis Hudson. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center).
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greer man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Terry Louis Hudson, 65, was arrested on the charge on Tuesday. The incident reported stated that the arrest stemmed from an incident in 2013 involving a victim under the age of 12.

Hudson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.