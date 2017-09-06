Deputies: Greer man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge

A Greer man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Terry Louis Hudson, 65, was arrested on the charge on Tuesday. The incident reported stated that the arrest stemmed from an incident in 2013 involving a victim under the age of 12.

Hudson is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

