Deputies: Greer man arrested on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
Greenville County Schools said the district is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >
Greenville County Schools said the district is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >
Irma’s track now includes the South Carolina coast, with stormy conditions stretching all across the state. The Upstate could see heavy rain and tropical storm force wind late Monday and Tuesday.More >
Irma’s track now includes the South Carolina coast, with stormy conditions stretching all across the state. The Upstate could see heavy rain and tropical storm force wind late Monday and Tuesday.More >
Officials in Greenville County said a woman is facing a citation after they discovered approximately 100 opossums at a residential home.More >
Officials in Greenville County said a woman is facing a citation after they discovered approximately 100 opossums at a residential home.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
What started out as a picture-perfect vacation, turned into a disaster for an Upstate native traveling in the Caribbean.More >
What started out as a picture-perfect vacation, turned into a disaster for an Upstate native traveling in the Caribbean.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.More >
A school principal in Apache Junction has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure teenage girls to a skinny-dipping party.More >
A school principal in Apache Junction has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure teenage girls to a skinny-dipping party.More >
It's a rush for a little bit of everything.More >
It's a rush for a little bit of everything.More >
Redemption Church preparing to shelter Irma evacuees. (9/6/17)More >
Redemption Church preparing to shelter Irma evacuees. (9/6/17)More >
Tryon International Equestrian Center takes in Florida horses evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. (9/6/17)
Tryon International Equestrian Center takes in Florida horses evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. (9/6/17)
Family Promise of Anderson County will host its homeless for the homeless event September 8-9 at the Anderson Civic Center’s William Floyd Amphitheater. "Box families" will spend the night at the amphitheater in the "box city" Friday with only a cardboard home and the bare essentials.More >
Family Promise of Anderson County will host its homeless for the homeless event September 8-9 at the Anderson Civic Center’s William Floyd Amphitheater. "Box families" will spend the night at the amphitheater in the "box city" Friday with only a cardboard home and the bare essentials.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >