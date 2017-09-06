'Rock star' sign language interpreter again helps with hurricane warning

South Carolina's only Certified Deaf Interpreter who was called a "rock star" by then-Governor Nikki Haley during Hurricane Matthew is once again helping with warning the state about a possible natural disaster.

Jason Hurdich stood next to Haley in 2016 to accommodate needs of the deaf community and communicate the governor's hurricane warning.

Hurdich was again at a governor's side on Wednesday and Thursday when he helped interpret Gov. Henry McMaster's press conferences regarding Hurricane Irma. The press conferences came after a state of emergency was issued for South Carolina ahead of possible impacts from the hurricane.

When asked about his animated expressions last year, Hurdich said he was doing his job.

"The facial expressions is part of sign language grammar linguistics and that is part of it is so critical to the language, just like with the spoken language," Hurdich told WISTV. "You hear the information and the volume rising and so, you see those same features on my face.”

