Coroner identifies man killed in Abbeville Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Abbeville County on Sunday.

Troopers said the collision occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Flatwoods Road near Seneca Street Extension.

The driver ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck and embankment, according to troopers. The driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and succumbed to injuries from the crash.

Highway Patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his 2004 Ford pickup truck.

He was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Vaughn of Starr.

The coroner said Vaughn suffered blunt force trauma and passed away at the hospital.

