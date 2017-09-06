Coroner identifies man killed in Abbeville Co. crash

Police said multiple officers were hurt in Liberty after a chase and subsequent crash Thursday night.More >
Police said multiple officers were hurt in Liberty after a chase and subsequent crash Thursday night.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Saturday, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning.More >
The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Saturday, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning.More >
Greenville County Schools said the district is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >
Greenville County Schools said the district is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >
Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirms that one person is dead after a crash in the county Thursday night.More >
Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirms that one person is dead after a crash in the county Thursday night.More >
The thought of a hurricane isn't too far from the minds of those at the Clemson Wind Load Testing Facility.More >
The thought of a hurricane isn't too far from the minds of those at the Clemson Wind Load Testing Facility.More >
Lynchburg Pastor Jonathan Falwell -- son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell -- is stuck in St. Martin after Hurricane Irma ripped through the island this week.More >
Lynchburg Pastor Jonathan Falwell -- son of the late Rev. Jerry Falwell -- is stuck in St. Martin after Hurricane Irma ripped through the island this week.More >
Irma’s track now includes the South Carolina coast, with stormy conditions stretching all across the state. The Upstate could see heavy rain and tropical storm force wind late Monday and Tuesday.More >
Irma’s track now includes the South Carolina coast, with stormy conditions stretching all across the state. The Upstate could see heavy rain and tropical storm force wind late Monday and Tuesday.More >
Lander University officials said an arrest was made on campus on Thursday.More >
Lander University officials said an arrest was made on campus on Thursday.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
Redemption Church preparing to shelter Irma evacuees. (9/6/17)More >
Redemption Church preparing to shelter Irma evacuees. (9/6/17)More >
Tryon International Equestrian Center takes in Florida horses evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. (9/6/17)
Tryon International Equestrian Center takes in Florida horses evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. (9/6/17)
Family Promise of Anderson County will host its homeless for the homeless event September 8-9 at the Anderson Civic Center’s William Floyd Amphitheater. "Box families" will spend the night at the amphitheater in the "box city" Friday with only a cardboard home and the bare essentials.More >
Family Promise of Anderson County will host its homeless for the homeless event September 8-9 at the Anderson Civic Center’s William Floyd Amphitheater. "Box families" will spend the night at the amphitheater in the "box city" Friday with only a cardboard home and the bare essentials.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >
Laurens County resident Eddie Rigney returned from Lumberton, Texas on Tuesday after assisting in water rescues to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >