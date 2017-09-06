Nearly 100 possums moved to new location after Greenville Co. woman cited

Officials in Greenville County said a woman is facing a citation after they discovered approximately 100 opossums at a residential home.

Bob Mihalic, a spokesperson for the county, said Animal Control and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers were called to a home on South Franklin Road where a woman who identified herself as an opossum rescuer was housing the animals.

Mihalic said it is illegal to have a wild or exotic animal in a residential area without a permit. A citation was issued to the resident, Connie Reece, and the county's codes department is working with the homeowner to get her residence up to code due to odor and debris complaints, officials said.

She will appear in court and could face a fine for the citation, according to Mihalic.

Reece, the co-director of The Opossum's Pouch, is a full-time animal rehabilitator and said the number of animals at the home is not abnormal for the work she does.

"God has called me to do two things: To raise my son and take care of animals," she said.

She said opossums are often portrayed in a negative light and she has personally rehabilitated ones that were abused, burned or otherwise injured by humans. Reece said these animals are important for the environment and can consume thousands of ticks per week. They are also unlikely to develop rabies due to their low body temperature.

Reece said before the citation, she was unaware of the county's policy on wildlife and was grateful officials gave her time to relocate the opossums, which have been moved to a sanctuary in Laurens County.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.