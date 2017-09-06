Boil-water advisory issued for areas in Anderson Co.

The Broadway Water District said a major line break prompted a boil-water advisory on Wednesday.

Officials advised residents in the following locations to boil their water for at least one minute prior to consumption:

Highway 413 from Ebenezer Fire Department to Rocky River

Highway 185 from Highway 413 to Earl Shirley Road

Level Land Road from Highway 413 to Wright School Road

Wright School Road from Highway 185 to Asaville Church Road

The water line break caused a loss of pressure and service in these areas, which can lead to contamination.

