Boil-water advisory issued for areas in Anderson Co.

Posted:

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Broadway Water District said a major line break prompted a boil-water advisory on Wednesday.

Officials advised residents in the following locations to boil their water for at least one minute prior to consumption:

  • Highway 413 from Ebenezer Fire Department to Rocky River
  • Highway 185 from Highway 413 to Earl Shirley Road
  • Level Land Road from Highway 413 to Wright School Road
  • Wright School Road from Highway 185 to Asaville Church Road

The water line break caused a loss of pressure and service in these areas, which can lead to contamination.

