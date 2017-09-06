Deputies need your help to locate missing man in Cherokee Co.

Deputies need your help to locate a missing man out of Cherokee County.

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Jon Lyons was last seen September 3 around 4 p.m. leaving The Mighty Dollar in Cherokee on foot.

Deputies said Lyons was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey and Pittsburgh Steelers pants.

Lyons has long hair that is usually kept in a ponytail, said deputies. He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 192 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Lyons's whereabouts is asked to contact Cherokee County Dispatch at (864) 487-2747.

