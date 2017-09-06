Upstate agencies gearing up for possible hurricane impact

Upstate emergency management officials are preparing for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma, which could make landfall in the Carolinas according to some forecast models.

Ahead of the hurricane's contact with the East Coast, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency out of precaution in case it were to hit the state.

After the announcement, Pickens County Emergency Management shared photos of its crews preparing for the storm.

Greenville County Emergency Management also said they are prepared for local inclement weather including flooding, high winds and possible tornadoes. Officials with GCEM are ready to assist in coastal counties as well, although they have not yet been asked.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation activated a Hurricane Irma page on its website with resources for citizens if the storm impacts the state. Click here for more information.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also posted on its website a plan to help families prepare for a disaster and build an emergency kit. The kit should include a week's supply of water, a four-week supply of prescription medications, a list of medical equipment, a first aid kit and insect repellent.

