Tryon equestrian center taking in horses evacuated from Florida due to Irma

A North Carolina equestrian center is taking in horses from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.

Officials with Tryon International Equestrian Center said they were able to get the word out with the help of their sister venue Wellington Equestrian, which manages three equestrian properties: International Polo Club, Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, and Global Dressage Festival.

Carly Weilminster, who works with Tryon International Equestrian Center, said they immediately began getting phone calls from people looking to evacuate their horses.

Weilminster said that in order for horses to stay, owners must pre-register them with the stabling department. Tryon International Equestrian Center is only accepting horses that call ahead of time, and all horses must have their EHV-1 vaccinations and have records of testing negative for the Coggins test within the past year.

While the center didn't have an exact number on how many horses have come in so far, they said they originally had a stall count of 400, but were reevaluating that number after an overwhelming response from owners.

Sharon Decker, Chief Operating Officer of Tryon Equestrian Partners Carolinas operations, said they have 1200 permanent stalls and are looking into adding additional temporary stalls in a covered arena.

"We are just trying to follow the storm and follow the demand," explained Decker. "We also have resources available on our website that tells folks other locations in the area."

Weilminster said Florida is a popular state for horses, so they've had a big response.

