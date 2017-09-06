Greenwood police investigating crash involving school bus - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood police investigating crash involving school bus

Posted: Updated:
School bus crash in Greenwood (Source: Greenwood PD) School bus crash in Greenwood (Source: Greenwood PD)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday.

Officers said the incident occurred on West Laurel Avenue.

The collision was described as "minor" and police said "no significant injuries have been reported."

