Dawkins wins Democratic seat for Cherokee County Council primary

Election released results from the primary to fill a Cherokee County Council seat.

According to the unofficial poll results, Lyman Dawkins III received 52.75 percent of the vote with 364 individual votes. Hermenia Gardner, Johnny Sarratt Sr. and John Steen were also on the ballot.

The primary is to fill the District 1 seat on county council.

