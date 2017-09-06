FEMA, Red Cross share tips for communicating during disaster

As the threat of Hurricane Irma looms closer to the U.S. coast, FEMA and American Red Cross officials have shared tips for staying connected during a disaster.

Agency officials say texting is the best form of communication when using a mobile phone, but if you make a phone call, "keep it brief and convey only vital information to emergency personnel and/or family or household members."

Officials say this will minimize network congestion, free up network space for emergency communications and conserve battery power.

FEMA and the American Red Cross also shared the following tips:

Wait 10 seconds before redialing a number. If you redial too quickly, the data from the handset to the cell sites do not have enough time to clear before you’ve re-sent the same data. This contributes to a clogged network.

Use the Internet to communicate by email, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media networks. These communication channels allow you to share information quickly with a widespread audience or to find out if loved ones are OK. The Internet can also be used for telephone calls through Voice over Internet Protocol.

Send a text message, which may go through when phone calls cannot.

Check your loved one’s social media pages (i.e., Facebook, Twitter), as they may have already gone online to tell their story.

Send an email

Call friends and relatives who may have already been in contact with your loved one.

