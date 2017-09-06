Police: TX man wanted in capital murder case last known to be in - FOX Carolina 21

Police: TX man wanted in capital murder case last known to be in Columbia

Reginald Vernard Campbell, Jr. (Source: Sherman Texas PD Facebook) Reginald Vernard Campbell, Jr. (Source: Sherman Texas PD Facebook)
Officials with the Sherman, Texas Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a murder case was last known to be in South Carolina.

According to police, 26-year-old Reginald Vernard Campbell, Jr. had a part in the murder of Brandon Hubert on August 11. Police said Hubert was killed in what was believed to have been a robbery.

Police said Campbell is the last of three suspects that is still wanted in connection with the capital murder case, and was last known to be in Columbia, South Carolina. A manhunt was initiated on August 23 for Campbell in Columbia, but with no success.

As of August 23, Campbell was wanted on three federal warrants: Hobbs-Act Robbery, possess firearm in commission of violent crime and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

The Sherman Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Campbell's arrest. Information can be shared with Detective Hughes at (903) 892-7290.

