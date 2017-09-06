People in Upstate stocking up ahead of Irma

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

It's a rush for a little bit of everything.

At Landscapers Supply in Greenville, items like tarps and sandbags are currently popular, along with another item.

"We've been getting a lot of phone calls about them and a lot of people in here looking at them," said Giles Cisson.

Cisson is referring to the generators the store currently has in stock.

"Thirty to forty (phone calls), just about generators. I had about 12 in a row," he said.

For many right now, there's the expectation of Irma, and the reality of Irma.

The expectation explains why some items are flying off the shelves.

Debra Cruz stocked up on water ahead of the storm and said, "on a scale of 1 to 10, I'm about an 8 right now."

She isn't alone. The store she went to had a low stock of water already by the time she arrived.

"The shelves are getting scarce," she said. "I'd rather prepare myself for it."

But the reality is, as many emergency officials are quick to point out, uncertain. No one really knows yet how bad it's going to be for the western Carolinas.

"Anytime you have a tropical system that's moving through the area or anywhere close to us that we could be looking at, you'll have heavy rain possibility of flooding, strong winds as well as tornadoes, depending on the storm track and how it impacts South Carolina," said Jessica Stumpf with Greenville Co. Emergency Management.

Officials are closely watching, but many who would be the first line of help say, right now, they'll likely be helping others.

"That would be the most likely scenario, either going downstate or down to Florida, Georgia, or North Carolina, depending on what this storm does," said Glen McManus, operations manager for ReWa.

Until then, there's the rush to stores because many don't want to take any chances with Irma.

"If it doesn't happen, great," said Cruz. "I'm stocked up for the rest of the month."

