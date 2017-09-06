Upstate couple stranded in Caribbean during Hurricane Irma

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

What started out as a picture-perfect vacation, turned into a disaster for an Upstate native traveling in the Caribbean.

Emily Moss and her husband, Micah are stranded in St. Thomas after their vacation took a turn for the worse.

Moss said they tried to get a flight out but they were all booked up.

"Communication keeps going in and out," Emily Moss said in a Facebook message Wednesday morning.

That was just before Hurricane Irma hit their hotel hard. The couples hotel said all of their guests are safe but wifi and cell phones are down.

If you are trying to get in touch with a loved one, you may have a difficult time getting through.

FEMA suggests using email and social media sites like Facebook or Twitter to communicate.

Facebook also has a feature that allows people in disaster ares to mark themselves safe during a storm.

"Make sure your safety is taken care of and work with the hotel or your travel agent to let them know the situation is coming and what kind of action needs to be taken for the client," said Jeremy Likins, manager of AAA in Greenville.

Back in the Carolinas, AAA is dealing with something similar. The agency said an Upstate couple was on their honeymoon in San Juan when they got news of the hurricane.

"A lot of people are scared, especially tourists," said Likins, "They are traveling to an island and they have never experienced a hurricane before."

Likins said the couple is safe but they will have to wait for a flight.

"The problem is the limitation of flights going in and out of those small islands and in their cases there's no availability leaving the island."

Experts say their biggest advice is to have a plan in place which will help you stay safe if disaster strikes.

"When we talk to people about vacations we try to cover every aspect that possibly could happen but Mother Nature comes up when you least expect it," said Likins.

