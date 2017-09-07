Zion Williamson to visit Clemson this weekend

Upstate high school basketball phenom Zion Williamson posted on Instagram that he will make an unofficial visit to Clemson University on Saturday.

“I visit Clemson Saturday, where my Tiger fans at,” Williams posted, along with a photo of him wearing a Clemson basketball jersey.

Williamson, 17, is a 6-foot, 7-inch power forward for Spartanburg Day School. He has been ranked the number one recruit in the country.

Williamson hasn't chosen a college yet but is expected to graduate in 2018.

