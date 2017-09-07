Upstate schools release statements on Hurricane Irma preps

Greenville County Schools said the district is taking precautions ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The latest storm models show Irma could make landfall on the South Carolina coast Monday night as a category two storm.

The Upstate will likely only see heavy wind and rain, but Greenville County Schools said their buses and buildings may be called upon to help evacuate and house people from other parts of the state.

Below is the full statement from the school district:

Recognizing the ongoing threat posed by Hurricane Irma, Greenville County Schools is closely monitoring the track of this storm and communicating regularly with Emergency Preparedness Officials to ensure we are ready and able to provide any needed assistance here or in other parts of the state. Last year during Hurricane Matthew, by order of the Governor GCS buses were used to transport evacuees around and from the lower part of the State. Additionally, six of our schools were designated as evacuee shelters, though their use was not required. Our facilities are built to withstand intense weather and remain a part of the State’s emergency response plan. If it becomes necessary to close schools or end bus transportation as a result of this storm, affected families will be notified via phone message. Information will also be available from local media outlets, the District website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Parents who wish to receive important alerts via text message, should text follow @gcsalerts to 40404 from your text-enabled mobile phone. Regular text charges will apply. All information tweeted by @gcsalerts will be received as a text. You do not have to be a Twitter subscriber to use this service. As this situation continues to develop, we will keep you as informed as possible.

The School District of Pickens County also said it is closely monitoring the storm and will notify families if any changes are made to school or bus routes. Otherwise, school activities will continue as normal.

The School District of Oconee County released the following statement:

The School District of Oconee County continues to monitor Hurricane Irma and communicate with the Oconee County Emergency Management to plan appropriate safety measures. If it becomes necessary to delay/cancel school or adjust bus routes, the district will communicate with families via phone, email, text message, websites, local news media, Facebook, and Twitter. District administrators will continue monitoring Irma and will update students, staff and families as necessary. Please understand that school activities will continue as normal unless the school or district communicate otherwise. For other question, please call the SDOC District Office at 864-886-4400. See the Inclement Weather Policy and the local news media list on the district website at www.oconee.k12.sc.us.

