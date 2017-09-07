Upstate schools detail plans for closing decisions before hurricane

On Friday after Governor Henry McMaster said he would not be enacting a statewide order regarding school closings, Upstate districts issued statements regarding their plans.

Greenville County Schools issued the following statement:

Greenville County School’s Emergency Response Team met briefly at the conclusion of Governor Henry McMaster’s news conference. The Governor decided against statewide school closures and is allowing decisions to be made at a local level. At this time Greenville County Schools plans to be open on Monday and Tuesday. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and stay in contact with Greenville County Emergency Preparedness officials. The National Hurricane Center provides updates every three hours. If after the Hurricane Center briefing at 5pm on Sunday, it appears that conditions for the Upstate have deteriorated we will re-evaluate school closures. Parents should continue to follow us on social media, check our website and sign up for text alerts.

Spartanburg County District 5 issued the following statement:

As the state of South Carolina prepares for the impact of Hurricane Irma, Spartanburg District Five Schools will not make a decision regarding school operations until later this weekend. We are communicating with local, state, and national officials regarding the Hurricane's path, and its effects over the coming days. At this time, it appears our main concern may be predicted wind speeds early next week. School buses cannot operate if sustained winds are over 30 mph. If any changes to normal school operations are planned, we will communicate through our phone notification system, district and school websites, social media and our D5 mobile app. As always, safety remains our top priority!

Anderson District 1 released the following statement:

School district officials are in regular contact with emergency management.on updates with information on Hurricane Irma and its potential track in the upstate of SC. A scheduled conference call with safety officials on Sunday afternoon will provide the most updated information on the hurricane and will lead to final decisions about school closings. As additional information becomes available the district will share with families through Blackboard Connect (phone calls, email, texts), our district website (www.anderson1.k12.sc.us) and follow us on Facebook (Anderson District One). We continue to urge families to prepare for the potential impact of the storm.

The School District of Oconee County released the following statement:

Governor McMaster announced in his press conference this afternoon that he has decided not to order a mandatory closing of all school districts and is leaving that decision up to each district. As of right now, SDOC is planning to be open on Monday, September 11. Due to the fact that as of right now the path of Irma has shifted more to the west, it appears that the storm will not get to Oconee County until Monday evening. This gives the School District of Oconee County more time to work with Oconee Emergency Management Officials to follow the storm and determine what decisions need to be made to ensure the safety of all involved. We will keep everyone informed as we know more throughout the weekend. Any announcements will be made on the SDOC website, Facebook and Twitter, and through all media outlets that are used in cases of inclement weather.\

The School District of Pickens County also said it is closely monitoring the storm and will notify families if any changes are made to school or bus routes. Otherwise, school activities will continue as normal.

LATEST: South Carolina coast in Irma's path

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.