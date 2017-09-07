SC DOT: All construction lane closures restricted due to Irma tr - FOX Carolina 21

SC DOT: All construction lane closures restricted due to Irma traffic

Posted: Updated:
Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File) Rain on an Upstate Road (FOX Carolina/ File)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said lane closures for all non-emergency highway work on all South Carolina interstates will be lifted starting Thursday due to Hurricane Irma.

The SCDOT said opening closed lanes will help travel conditions impacted as Hurricane Irma brings increased interstate traffic from Florida, Georgia, and the South Carolina coast as the storm approaches.

The lane closure restrictions will be in place until further notice

LATEST: South Carolina coast in Irma's path

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.