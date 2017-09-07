SC DOT: All construction lane closures restricted due to Irma traffic

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said lane closures for all non-emergency highway work on all South Carolina interstates will be lifted starting Thursday due to Hurricane Irma.

The SCDOT said opening closed lanes will help travel conditions impacted as Hurricane Irma brings increased interstate traffic from Florida, Georgia, and the South Carolina coast as the storm approaches.

The lane closure restrictions will be in place until further notice

