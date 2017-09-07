Clemson: Saturday football game will go on, traffic may be more intense due to Irma

Clemson Athletics said the football game is still scheduled to go on as planned this Saturday, but asks fans traveling to watch in-person be prepared for heavier traffic as state troopers will be busy in other parts of the state as Hurricane Irma draws near.

The hurricane could possible make landfall in South Carolina late Monday night.

Clemson said officials have been in contact with Auburn administration, law enforcement, government, and other agencies “and continue dialogue around ramifications of the storm and preparations already underway.”

The game is still set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

“Due to demands on the South Carolina Highway Patrol throughout the state, the full complement of troopers may not be able to assist with traffic management in Clemson,” said Joe Galbraith, spokesman for Clemson Athletics. “We ask all fans traveling to the area to be patient and plan for possible extended time getting into and out of town on gameday.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

