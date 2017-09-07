Lotto officials: 2 Upstate women win top cash prizes on scratch-off games

Two Upstate women are celebrating big lottery wins by upgrading their homes, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A Gaffney woman and her family are planning to use the winnings from a $250,000 prize to buy a new house. She scratched off the prize on a $10 Money Mania ticket she bought at the Kangaroo Express on Shelby Highway.

Meanwhile, a Donald’s woman told lottery officials she also plans to use the $125,000 she won from playing the $5 Big Money Maker game to fix up her house. She purchased her winning scratch-off from Dorsey’s Quick Stop on Church Street in Honea Path.

Officials said five top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Money Mania game, at odds of 1 in 660,000. Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Big Money Maker game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

MORE NEWS: Zion Williamson to visit Clemson this weekend

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.