Lotto officials: 2 Upstate women win top cash prizes on scratch- - FOX Carolina 21

Lotto officials: 2 Upstate women win top cash prizes on scratch-off games

Posted: Updated:
Source: Wikimedia Commons Source: Wikimedia Commons
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two Upstate women are celebrating big lottery wins by upgrading their homes, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

A Gaffney woman and her family are planning to use the winnings from a $250,000 prize to buy a new house. She scratched off the prize on a $10 Money Mania ticket she bought at the Kangaroo Express on Shelby Highway.

Meanwhile, a Donald’s woman told lottery officials she also plans to use the $125,000 she won from playing the $5 Big Money Maker game to fix up her house. She purchased her winning scratch-off from Dorsey’s Quick Stop on Church Street in Honea Path.

Officials said five top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Money Mania game, at odds of 1 in 660,000. Four top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Big Money Maker game, at odds of 1 in 480,000.

MORE NEWS: Zion Williamson to visit Clemson this weekend

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.