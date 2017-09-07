Community fundraiser planned for deputy's 2-year-old son battling cancer

The event will be held on Saturday. (Source: Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Greenville community is coming together for a great cause. A community charity event will be held to help raise money for Jack Williams, the son of a Greenville County deputy, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April. He is currently undergoing a three-year treatment plan. The event, held on Saturday, will raise money that will go towards the medical costs for Jack's treatment.

The Arbors at Farivew, Plantations at Haywood Apartment Homes, and Elks Lodge are hosting the event. The event will be held at Elks Lodge from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The event will sell barbecue plates at $10 per plate. Raffle tickets will also be sold at $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets. The family-friendly fundraiser will also include a bounce house, face paintings, and costume characters.

The family will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to Clements Kindness, a local nonprofit organization that supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for the event. You can also support Jack by donating to his GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.