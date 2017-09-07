Duke Energy prepares for possible outages from Irma in Carolinas

Duke Energy officials said they are gearing up for possible significant impacts to North and South Carolina caused by Hurricane Irma.

Current forecast models show Irma tracking toward the Carolinas and arriving around Monday evening.

“Irma is one of the most powerful storms we’ve seen in the Atlantic since we started keeping record,” said Duke Energy lead meteorologist Steve Leyton. “While the track of the storm could still change in the coming days, it is important for people who live in its potential path to make plans now and prepare their homes and families.”

As part of their storm plan, technicians are checking equipment, supplies and inventory to be ready to restore power in case of outages.

Below are a list of severe weather tips from Duke Energy:

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.

Maintain a supply of water and non-perishable food.

Review insurance policies, and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).

Keep a portable radio or TV, or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.

Pet owners can make arrangements to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, friends’ or family members’ homes, or pet-friendly hotels.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers: Duke Energy customers – 800.769.3766 Duke Energy Progress customers – 800.419.6356

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Click here for more information on the Duke Energy website

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.