GHS prepares as McMaster orders evacuation of coastal healthcare facilities

The Greenville Health System is preparing for the possibility of an influx in patients during Hurricane Irma.

At a press conference on Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of healthcare facilities along the coast.

Dr. Jessica Hobbs, the director of disaster preparedness for GHS, said an incident command system has been meeting multiple times a day to plan based on Irma's changing status.

GHS is preparing to take potential hospital evacuees from the coast, like they did during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. They work with state disaster management officials to determine transfers, although they do not yet have any active transfers.

In the event of patient transfers, the hospital activates its mobile units and shelters where they can provide medical attention.

The healthcare system is also bracing from possible injuries from the storm's impacts in the Upstate. Hobbs said injuries tend to be from people not being prepared to sustain themselves during a hurricane and are related to resource issues.

"We work really hard to prevent an emergency situation from happening," Hobbs said. "So being prepared and being aware is one of the things we're focusing on now."

