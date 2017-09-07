Upstate timeline for Irma's damaging wind and heavy rain

The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Saturday, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning.

Currently Irma is a Cat 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds and moving through the Bahamas and will approach south Florida late Friday into Saturday. A landfall in Miami is possible, then it would move either through or along Florida’s coast toward the Upstate. Hurricane Warnings are out for South Florida.

A Carolina or Georgia coast landfall is still possible. It would arrive for the Upstate, northeast GA and the mountains by midday Monday. Here’s how the impacts look right now:

8am-12pm Monday: Winds start to pick up and some rain bands approach. Winds up to 30 mph. with scattered rain.

12pm-5pm Monday: Winds start gusting to tropical storm strength at 40-60 mph, HEAVY rainfall approaches.

5pm-11pm Monday: Right now this looks like the worst of it with heavy rain, continued high winds with gusts as high as 60 mph. Some tornadoes will also be possible. Expect some downed trees and power lines during this time, especially with the saturated ground.

11pm Monday-6am Tuesday: Gradual improvement as winds slowly relax to 10-20 mph and rain thins out as the storm moves north and weakens.

TIMING AND INTENSITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE! If the track or speed of the system changes, so will all of our impacts.

In the mean-time expect sunny, pleasant fall weather around here! We won’t see a drop of rain until late Sunday night into early Monday.

