Police: Water to be drawn from Lake Lure in preparation for Irma

At least 3 feet to be drawn from Lake Lure in preparation for heavy rainfall from Hurricane Irma. (FOX Carolina/ file)

Officials with the Lake Lure Police Department said preparations are underway at Lake Lure as Hurricane Irma nears the U.S. coast.

Police said they expect Lake Lure to rise significantly in a brief period of time as Hurricane Irma is forecast to bring heavy rains to the area in the coming days.

As a precautionary measure, police said officials will be drawing the lake down as much as 3 feet below full pond level by Sunday morning. Further reductions are possible depending on the strength and track of the storm.

Police are strongly encouraging residents to make preparations around their homes and/or businesses and to attend to boat moorings by Saturday morning at the latest.

