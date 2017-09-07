Greenwood Co. deputies, campus police make drug arrest at Lander - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood Co. deputies, campus police make drug arrest at Lander University dorm

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Lander University officials said an arrest was made on campus on Thursday.

Megan Varner with Lander University confirmed a large law enforcement presence was at the school due to a search warrant being served in connection with a drug arrest.

Greenwood County Sheriff's Office made the arrest and Lander University Police provided assistance.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

