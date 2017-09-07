Coroner: 1 dead in Greenville Co. crash

Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirms that one person is dead after a crash in the county Thursday night.

According SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at N Franklin Road and Old Buncombe Road.

Troopers initially said that at least one person was hurt. The roadway was also blocked at some point due to the collision.

The coroner confirmed one death due to the crash, saying his office believed the victim was a pedestrian. We have a crew headed to the scene for more details.

